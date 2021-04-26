Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

