Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 1,413 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,810. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

