Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 620 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

IWF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.40 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average is $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

