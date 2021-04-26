Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,152 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 237,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,521. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.