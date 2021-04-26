Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 577,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,467,926. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

