Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 36 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

