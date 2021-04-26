Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAC opened at $47.57 on Monday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAC. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

