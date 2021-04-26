Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $24,229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $17,299,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

