Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2,528.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 326,220 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,486. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.