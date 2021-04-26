Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$489.58.

TSE:CP opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$465.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$443.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

