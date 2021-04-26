Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$33.88. 407,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,401. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$19.15 and a 12 month high of C$35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.87.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4700004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

