Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.