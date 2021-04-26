Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 1,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,194. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

