Capstone Mining (CS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$5.15.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.52.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

