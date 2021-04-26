CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

CTRE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 483,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,914. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

