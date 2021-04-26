Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,293. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

