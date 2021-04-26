Caspian (CSP) One Day Volume Hits $22,733.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Caspian has a market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $22,733.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.62 or 0.00741715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.24 or 0.07380216 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.