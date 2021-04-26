Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company's proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States."

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

