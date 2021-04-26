Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
