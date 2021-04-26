Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.