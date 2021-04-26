Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit