CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CX. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

