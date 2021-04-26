Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.