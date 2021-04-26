Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

TSE CG opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

