Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

TSE CG opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit