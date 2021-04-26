Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 52-Week High at $620.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.04), with a volume of 39296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £181.50 million and a PE ratio of 68.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 394.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

