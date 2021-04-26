CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,172.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

