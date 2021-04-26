ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

