Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VOXX International worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOXX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in VOXX International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VOXX International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.68. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.