Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $405.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Dawson James lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

