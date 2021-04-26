Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.