Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $468,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,527,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $10,775,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.