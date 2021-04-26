Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,472 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Solid Biosciences worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.