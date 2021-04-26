Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 12,548 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Teladoc Health worth $86,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $183.15 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

