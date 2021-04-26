Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $122.63 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $122,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

