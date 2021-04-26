Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $139.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311,002 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pfizer worth $139,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.