Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 111,896 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,896 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $176,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.