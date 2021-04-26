Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,791 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Impinj worth $97,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of PI stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

