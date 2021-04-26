CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis.

Shares of CHFS stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

