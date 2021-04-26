Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Chiasma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CHMA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,178. The company has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

