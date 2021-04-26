Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,530.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

CMG stock opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

