Church & Dwight’s (CHD) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

