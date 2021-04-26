CIBC Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $61.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTRAF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

