CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.84.

LUN stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

