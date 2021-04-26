Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $7.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 12,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

