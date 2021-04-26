CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $39.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:CIT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.80. 4,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIT Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CIT Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

