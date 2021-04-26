Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

PNC stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

