Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $235.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

