Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

