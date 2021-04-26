Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.93 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

