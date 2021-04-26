Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.18. 35,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

