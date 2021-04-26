Civic Achieves Market Cap of $333.19 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $333.19 million and $77.66 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

