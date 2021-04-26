Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $29.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $29.80 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $117.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $118.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.